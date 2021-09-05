Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Milwaukee?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Milwaukee area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Milwaukee area appeared to be at BP, at 350 N Plankinton Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 350 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1202 W Highland Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 914 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

CITGO 2237 N Holton St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Amstar 812 S Layton Blvd, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 2.89

Mobil 3510 N 7Th St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to S.K. Petro Mart at 2501 S 13Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.