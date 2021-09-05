CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
 4 days ago
(MILWAUKEE, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Milwaukee?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Milwaukee area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Milwaukee area appeared to be at BP, at 350 N Plankinton Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

350 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

BP

1202 W Highland Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

BP

914 W National Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$--

CITGO

2237 N Holton St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$3.29

Amstar

812 S Layton Blvd, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$4.09
$2.89

Mobil

3510 N 7Th St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to S.K. Petro Mart at 2501 S 13Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

