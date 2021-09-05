CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Columbus

Columbus News Alert
 4 days ago
(COLUMBUS, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Columbus area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbus area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.22 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at BP, at 660 Neil Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP

660 Neil Ave, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.82
$--

Sunoco

648 Grandview Ave, Grandview Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39

Sunoco

2280 Stelzer Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--

BP

1090 Dublin Rd, Grandview Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--

BP

1561 Refugee Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.25

Marathon

700 E North Broadway, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$3.30
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Uncle Max at 1221 E Hudson St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Columbus News Alert

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

