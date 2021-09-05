Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Columbus area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbus area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.22 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at BP, at 660 Neil Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP 660 Neil Ave, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ --

Sunoco 648 Grandview Ave, Grandview Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Sunoco 2280 Stelzer Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

BP 1090 Dublin Rd, Grandview Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

BP 1561 Refugee Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 700 E North Broadway, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ 3.30 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Uncle Max at 1221 E Hudson St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.