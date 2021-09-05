CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Jacksonville

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cfcl4_0bnFCH6f00

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Jacksonville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jacksonville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jacksonville area appeared to be at 76, at 860 Golfair Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

76

860 Golfair Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2990 Rayford St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29

Shell

715 N Main St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

7-Eleven

9 W Union St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$3.15

BP

919 Kings Rd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.49
$--
$3.34
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.34

76

430 W 8Th St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 5292 Soutel Dr. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Gas Prices
