CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cincinnati

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbSPV_0bnFCGDw00

(CINCINNATI, OH) Gas prices vary across the Cincinnati area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cincinnati area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2110 Montana Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2110 Montana Ave, Mount Airy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

2265 Norwood Ave, Norwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29

Thorntons

3490 Madison Pike, Edgewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.29
$3.59
$3.22

BP

2606 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3337 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$--
$--

BP

4545 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 50 W Mitchell Ave. As of 05:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
412
Followers
462
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
State
Montana State
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Gasbuddy Sunday#Bp#Sunoco#W Mitchell Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy