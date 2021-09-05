Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cincinnati

(CINCINNATI, OH) Gas prices vary across the Cincinnati area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cincinnati area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2110 Montana Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2110 Montana Ave, Mount Airy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2265 Norwood Ave, Norwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Thorntons 3490 Madison Pike, Edgewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.22

BP 2606 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3337 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

BP 4545 Reading Rd, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 50 W Mitchell Ave. As of 05:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.