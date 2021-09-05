Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Orlando
(ORLANDO, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Orlando area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Orlando area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 660 N Orange Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.79
$3.09
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.38
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4696 Gardens Park Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
