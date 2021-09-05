CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Orlando

Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 4 days ago
(ORLANDO, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Orlando area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Orlando area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 660 N Orange Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least:

CITGO

660 N Orange Ave, Winter Park
Regular: $3.15
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Shell

701 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.79
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.89
$3.19

Shell

1801 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.38
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

6662 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

7237 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando
Regular (card): $3.05
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Shell

6203 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlovista
Regular (card): $3.04
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4696 Gardens Park Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

