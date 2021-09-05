Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Orlando area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Orlando area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 660 N Orange Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 660 N Orange Ave, Winter Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 701 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Shell 1801 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.38 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 6662 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 7237 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 6203 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlovista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4696 Gardens Park Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.