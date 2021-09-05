Where’s the most expensive gas in Tucson?

(TUCSON, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Tucson?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.96 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tucson area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 880 W Saint Marys Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 880 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Chevron 2475 E Grant Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Circle K 3155 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Circle K 3031 E 22Nd St , Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Circle K 401 S Alvernon Way, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Circle K 3840 E 22Nd St , Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to FasFuel at 3601 N Oracle Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.