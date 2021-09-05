Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Gas prices vary across the Minneapolis area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Minneapolis area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Minneapolis area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1221 Washington Ave S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1221 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 2817 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Stop N Shop 1700 E Lake St, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 3800 Bloomington Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 601 5Th St N, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.33 $ 3.79 $ --

BP 2000 3Rd Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.