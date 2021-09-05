CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 4 days ago
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Gas prices vary across the Minneapolis area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Minneapolis area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Minneapolis area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1221 Washington Ave S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

1221 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

2817 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$--
$--

Stop N Shop

1700 E Lake St, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

3800 Bloomington Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

601 5Th St N, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.33
$3.79
$--

BP

2000 3Rd Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

