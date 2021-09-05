Paying too much for gas Indianapolis? Analysis shows most expensive station
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Indianapolis area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Indianapolis area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.21 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 4607 S Harding St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.21
$3.26
$3.81
$3.65
|card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.97
$3.71
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mr Fuel at 4610 S Harding St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
