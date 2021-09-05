CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying too much for gas Indianapolis? Analysis shows most expensive station

Indianapolis Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzOZR_0bnFC0BZ00

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Indianapolis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Indianapolis area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.21 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 4607 S Harding St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

4607 S Harding St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$3.26
$3.81
$3.65
card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.97
$3.71

Flying J

1720 Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$3.26
$3.81
$3.65
card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.97
$3.71

Shell

5104 E 21St St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.20
$3.55
$3.90
$3.35
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$3.35

Speedway

3437 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$3.44
$3.77
$3.25

Marathon

430 N Alabama St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$--

BP

441 E Ohio St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mr Fuel at 4610 S Harding St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

