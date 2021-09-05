Paying too much for gas Indianapolis? Analysis shows most expensive station

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Indianapolis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Indianapolis area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.21 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 4607 S Harding St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 4607 S Harding St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.26 $ 3.81 $ 3.65 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.97 $ 3.71

Flying J 1720 Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.26 $ 3.81 $ 3.65 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.97 $ 3.71

Shell 5104 E 21St St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.55 $ 3.90 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Speedway 3437 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.44 $ 3.77 $ 3.25

Marathon 430 N Alabama St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

BP 441 E Ohio St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mr Fuel at 4610 S Harding St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.