Saint Louis, MO

Don’t overpay for gas in St. Louis: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
St. Louis Today
 4 days ago


(ST. LOUIS, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in St. Louis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the St. Louis area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the St. Louis area appeared to be at BP, at 2419 State St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2419 State St, East St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

BP

1689 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

2005 Mousette Ln, Sauget
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.31
$3.71
$3.91
$3.28
card
card$3.31
$3.61
$3.91
$3.29

BP

1736 Missouri Ave, East St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--

BP

2400 Mississippi Ave, Sauget
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29

ZX

2201 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 4956 St Louis Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

