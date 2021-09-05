Don’t overpay for gas in St. Louis: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in St. Louis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the St. Louis area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the St. Louis area appeared to be at BP, at 2419 State St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2419 State St, East St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1689 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 2005 Mousette Ln, Sauget

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 3.28 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.91 $ 3.29

BP 1736 Missouri Ave, East St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2400 Mississippi Ave, Sauget

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

ZX 2201 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 4956 St Louis Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.