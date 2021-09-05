High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Austin as of Sunday

(AUSTIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Austin?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Austin area ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Austin area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Texaco 2901 Spirit Of Texas Dr Suite A, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Chevron 1525 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 98 Redbud Trl, West Lake Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3906 S Congress Ave, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Exxon 1309 W 45Th St, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1405 W William Cannon Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.