Austin, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Austin as of Sunday

Austin Post
 4 days ago
(AUSTIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Austin?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Austin area ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Austin area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr.

If you're hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, Austin
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Texaco

2901 Spirit Of Texas Dr Suite A, Austin
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19

Chevron

1525 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

98 Redbud Trl, West Lake Hills
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3906 S Congress Ave, Austin
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Exxon

1309 W 45Th St, Austin
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1405 W William Cannon Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

