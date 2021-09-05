Ross didnt start practicing until a few weeks

Maybe Ross should have set down on route but it couldn’t be that every receiver was on a different page than DJ. DJ was indecisive, slow, was on a different page than every receiver, looked like Cam Newton overthrowing the ball all night. There was one way over rated player last night and it was DJ. Dr Pepper is surely second guessing NIL contact and need to come up with a Prevagen spike drink for DJ. Coaching bears some blame that when a QB is so off his game, change up the game plan a bit and take the pressure off the QB for a bit. Last night was as close to a NATTY as either will see this year. Sure, Clemson could make the CFP, but it won’t look any better than last year. We better find a backup and quick.