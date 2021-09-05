CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Re: Not a chance for a national championship or acc championship either

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

Just relax. It’s a long season. Re: Not a chance for a national championship or acc championship either. I think you are very incorrect. No one we face this year will be anywhere near the level of Georgia. And Clemson only lost by 7… with a slew of young new starters in the first game of the season. Let’s relax. Was a wonderful hame by the defense. Just need some fixing at play calling and some work on the o line.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLFanSided

If Ed Orgeron is fired, here are 5 realistic options LSU could hire to replace him

With Ed Orgeron moving toward the hottest of hot seats, if he’s not there already, here are five candidates to replace him as the head coach at LSU. Heading into last Saturday night’s game UCLA became a trendy pick at least cover the spread, if not outright beat, LSU. Alas, the 2019 national champs went home with a 38-27 loss. They didn’t look they could win the Pac-12, let alone compete in the SEC. Speculation about the status of head coach Ed Orgeron had some steam before the game, and it’s surely not going away.
College SportsPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Who Could Be The Next LSU Football Head Coach?

Look, as far as I'm concerned, Ed Orgeron should have a lifetime contract to be the Head Football Coach at LSU. He's got a National Championship, brought the greatest college football season in history to LSU, and embodies the state. But I'm realistic, LSU fans aren't always realistic. IF Coach...
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

What national media are saying about LSU's 38-27 loss to UCLA: 'The outlook... has shifted'

For the second straight season opener, the LSU Tigers defense gave up more than 400 yards of offense and allowed more than 35 points, losing 38-27 to UCLA Saturday night. The defense had some mental lapses in the first half but kept pace with the Bruins. But in the second half, LSU was dominated up front on both sides of the football, something most did not expect to happen coming into the game. Led by running back Zach Charbonnet, UCLA ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.
Golffroggyweb.com

Golf-Rahm likes his chances at season-ending Tour Championship

(Reuters) – Jon Rahm is not a fan of the FedExCup Playoffs format but the world number one said on Tuesday he would not let that impact his preparation for this week’s season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta where a $15-million prize awaits the winner. According to Rahm, while the PGA...
Kentucky Statethedailytexan.com

National championship loss to Kentucky looms large before season opener

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the August 25 flipbook. The Texas volleyball team says they’ve discussed their loss to Kentucky in the national championship last spring every day before they head into the season this Friday. Volleyball will start their season against San Diego on August...
College SportsFanSided

College football: 1 if-then conditional for every national championship contender

Nothing is certain for the College Football Playoff before the year begins, so what does each contender need to happen in the 2021 season?. For all of the projections, predictions and prognostication we can do for the College Football Playoff before a single snap is played, there are more factors at play than anyone would like to admit. But at the same time, when you look at the best teams and true contenders, you can always see the path to the Playoff and possibly to a National Championship.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy