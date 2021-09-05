Re: Not a chance for a national championship or acc championship either

Nothing is certain for the College Football Playoff before the year begins, so what does each contender need to happen in the 2021 season?. For all of the projections, predictions and prognostication we can do for the College Football Playoff before a single snap is played, there are more factors at play than anyone would like to admit. But at the same time, when you look at the best teams and true contenders, you can always see the path to the Playoff and possibly to a National Championship.