A Florida Man picked the wrong car to break into. Little did he know that the owner saw it all and has a special relationship with his community. When Tommy Ford woke up at 3AM to an alarm on his Ring camera alert system, he probably didn’t believe what he was seeing. On his screen, Ford saw a Florida Man trying to break into his car. What the burglar wasn’t aware of is that Tommy Ford is the Bay County Sheriff! Yup, that was the Sheriff’s personal vehicle that this Florida Man was trying to steal from!