Denver, CO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Denver

Denver News Alert
Denver News Alert
 4 days ago
(DENVER, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Denver?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Denver area was $3.59 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.23 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Denver area appeared to be at Shell, at 2757 N Speer Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2757 N Speer Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.69

Conoco

2727 Zuni St, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.69

Conoco

505 E Speer Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

724 S University Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.49
$--

Conoco

1202 E 58Th St, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.39
$3.59

Choice

2200 E Colfax Ave, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5195 Wadsworth Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Denver Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

