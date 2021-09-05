Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Denver

(DENVER, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Denver?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Denver area was $3.59 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.23 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Denver area appeared to be at Shell, at 2757 N Speer Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2757 N Speer Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Conoco 2727 Zuni St, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Conoco 505 E Speer Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 724 S University Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ --

Conoco 1202 E 58Th St, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Choice 2200 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5195 Wadsworth Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.