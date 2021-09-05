CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you overpaying for gas in San Diego? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 4 days ago
(SAN DIEGO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in San Diego?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.93 per gallon to $5.39, with an average price of $4.42 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Diego area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Diego area appeared to be at Shell, at 900 Orange Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

900 Orange Ave, Coronado
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.39
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1011 A St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.95
$4.95
$4.99
$--

Valero

2499 Pacific Hwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.89
$5.09
$4.78
card
card$4.89
$4.99
$5.19
$4.89

Shell

3535 India St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2290 Moore St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$4.95
$--
$4.79

Mobil

2045 Pacific Hwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

