Las Vegas, NV

Paying too much for gas Las Vegas? Analysis shows most expensive station

Las Vegas News Beat
 4 days ago
(LAS VEGAS, NV) Gas prices vary across the Las Vegas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.97 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.46, with an average price of $3.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Las Vegas area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 190 E Flamingo Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

190 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.38
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.46
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

3505 E Washington Ave, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

209 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$--

Sinclair

5780 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.29
$--
$3.99
card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$4.09

ARCO

3701 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.17
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

3275 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.40
$4.60
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

