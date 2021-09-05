Paying too much for gas Las Vegas? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Gas prices vary across the Las Vegas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.97 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.46, with an average price of $3.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Las Vegas area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 190 E Flamingo Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 190 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.38 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.46 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 3505 E Washington Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 209 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ --

Sinclair 5780 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

ARCO 3701 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 3275 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.40 $ 4.60 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.