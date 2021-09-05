CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Los Angeles: Analysis shows most expensive station

Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 4 days ago
(LOS ANGELES, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Los Angeles?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $5.19, with an average price of $4.37 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Los Angeles area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Los Angeles area appeared to be at Shell, at 900 N Hill St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Los Angeles area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

900 N Hill St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$5.09
$5.19
$5.29
$--
card
card$5.19
$5.29
$5.39
$--

Chevron

4005 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.05
$5.15
$5.25
$4.85

Mobil

1925 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$--
$5.29
$--

Mobil

515 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.97
$5.17
$--
$--

Chevron

2134 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4236 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
283
Followers
471
Post
15K+
Views
With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
