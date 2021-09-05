Don’t overpay for gas in Los Angeles: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Los Angeles?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $5.19, with an average price of $4.37 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Los Angeles area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Los Angeles area appeared to be at Shell, at 900 N Hill St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Los Angeles area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 900 N Hill St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 5.29 $ -- card card $ 5.19 $ 5.29 $ 5.39 $ --

Chevron 4005 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.05 $ 5.15 $ 5.25 $ 4.85

Mobil 1925 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ -- $ 5.29 $ --

Mobil 515 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.97 $ 5.17 $ -- $ --

Chevron 2134 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4236 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.