Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in San Antonio

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in San Antonio?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.81 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Antonio area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.15 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 6510 N New Braunfels Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 6510 N New Braunfels Ave, Alamo Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ -- $ --

Little Sam's 3215 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4927 Rigsby Ave, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 2819 S New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2730 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 700 N Alamo St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Lucky 7 Food Mart at 5925 S Flores St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.