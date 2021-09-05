CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in San Antonio

San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 4 days ago
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in San Antonio?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.81 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Antonio area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.15 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 6510 N New Braunfels Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

6510 N New Braunfels Ave, Alamo Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$--
$--

Little Sam's

3215 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4927 Rigsby Ave, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.79
$--
$2.99

Chevron

2819 S New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2730 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Shell

700 N Alamo St, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Lucky 7 Food Mart at 5925 S Flores St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

