Analysis shows most expensive gas in Miami

(MIAMI, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Miami area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Miami area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Miami area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1453 Alton Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Miami area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1453 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 70 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.91 $ -- $ 4.49 $ --

Exxon 1245 Sw 2Nd Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ --

Mobil 190 Sw 8Th St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ --

Chevron 720 Sw 2Nd Ave , Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Shell 401 Sw 8Th St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 200 Nw 36Th St. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.