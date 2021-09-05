CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Miami

Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9iZr_0bnFAygy00

(MIAMI, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Miami area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Miami area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Miami area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1453 Alton Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Miami area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1453 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--

Shell

70 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.91
$--
$4.49
$--

Exxon

1245 Sw 2Nd Ave, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.79
$3.89
$--

Mobil

190 Sw 8Th St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.79
$3.89
$--

Chevron

720 Sw 2Nd Ave , Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.89
$3.99
$--

Shell

401 Sw 8Th St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.79
$3.89
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 200 Nw 36Th St. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

