Paying too much for gas Houston? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HOUSTON, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Houston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.39 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Houston area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houston area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4423 San Felipe St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4423 San Felipe St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1818 Hamilton St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2100 Hamilton St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 920 Richmond Ave, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3141 Sw Fwy, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 3250 Old Spanish Tr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 4400 Yale St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.