CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Paying too much for gas Houston? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bnFAxoF00

(HOUSTON, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Houston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.39 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Houston area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houston area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4423 San Felipe St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

4423 San Felipe St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1818 Hamilton St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2100 Hamilton St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.69
$4.19
$--

Shell

920 Richmond Ave, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3141 Sw Fwy, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

3250 Old Spanish Tr, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 4400 Yale St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Houston Digest

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
350
Followers
452
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Shell#Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy