Where’s the most expensive gas in San Jose?

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.39 for gas in the San Jose area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.39 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Jose area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3751 Lafayette St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3751 Lafayette St, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 5.39 $ --

Chevron 147 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.29 $ 4.19

Chevron 2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.87 $ 5.02 $ 5.17 $ 4.51

Prime Fuel & Mini Mart 36 Washington St, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.61 $ 4.99 $ -- card card $ -- $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ --

76 2101 N 1St St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

76 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.