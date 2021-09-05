CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in San Jose?

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeNcC_0bnFAwvW00

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.39 for gas in the San Jose area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.39 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Jose area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3751 Lafayette St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3751 Lafayette St, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$5.19
$5.39
$--

Chevron

147 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.19
card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.29
$4.19

Chevron

2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.87
$5.02
$5.17
$4.51

Prime Fuel & Mini Mart

36 Washington St, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.61
$4.99
$--
card
card$--
$4.99
$5.09
$--

76

2101 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$--

76

2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$--
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
2K+
Followers
933
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Diamond Gas Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Survey pinpoints San Jose's cheapest diesel

(SAN JOSE, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.89 in the greater San Jose area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Jose area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 1405 Branham Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Reco at 1645 Tully Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.87.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Sports wrap: San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Jose sports. For more stories from the San Jose area, click here.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Take a look at these homes on the market in San Jose

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This charmingly remodeled home combines gorgeous Victorian details with modern conveniences. The front of the house features high curved ceilings, huge windows with natural
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Save $1.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Jose area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon. Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Top homes for sale in San Jose

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This rare 4BD/2.5BA Central Sunnyvale Level-in Ranch Home, conveniently located near beautiful local parks, top-rated schools, popular shopping and dining amenities, and excellent freeway
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose events calendar

1. Pick Your Poison: Season Six; 2. Trail Cleanup at Guadalupe River Park - First Wednesday; 3. Language Exchange Portuguese Speaking Anfitriãs| Foreign Tongue; 4. ExPosure Event - Keep youth safe and stop bullies; 5. Chris Cain;
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Trending sports headlines in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Jose sports. For more stories from the San Jose area, click here.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Local price review shows San Jose diesel price, cheapest station

(SAN JOSE, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.81 in the greater San Jose area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Jose area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 1405 Branham Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 602 W San Carlos St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Your San Jose lifestyle news

(SAN JOSE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Jose, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Lifestyle wrap: San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy