Chicago, IL

Don’t overpay for gas in Chicago: Analysis shows most expensive station

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 4 days ago
(CHICAGO, IL) Gas prices vary across the Chicago area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $4.39, with an average price of $3.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chicago area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1741 S Ruble St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1741 S Ruble St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.69
$4.99
$--

Marathon

335 N Ogden Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.79
$--
$3.99

Shell

1768 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$5.20
$--

Shell

2401 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$--
$4.89
$--

Shell

130 W North Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.75
$5.25
$--

BP

1647 N La Salle Dr, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.75
$5.25
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 415 S Pulaski Rd. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

