Paying too much for gas Lincoln? Analysis shows most expensive station
(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Lincoln area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.4, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lincoln area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee, at 7101 Pioneers Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.40
$--
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$2.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$2.99
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
