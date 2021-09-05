Paying too much for gas Lincoln? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Lincoln area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.4, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lincoln area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee, at 7101 Pioneers Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee 7101 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Phillips 66 610 S 10Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 240 N 17Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 2140 K St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 1301 South St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ 3.64 $ --

Super C 3275 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.