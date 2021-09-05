CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Paying too much for gas Lincoln? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bnFAsOc00

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Lincoln area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.4, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lincoln area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee, at 7101 Pioneers Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee

7101 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.40
$--
$3.64
$--

Phillips 66

610 S 10Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$2.99
$--
$--

Phillips 66

240 N 17Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.64
$3.19

Phillips 66

2140 K St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.64
$3.19

Phillips 66

1301 South St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.64
$--

Super C

3275 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.99
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
800
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Hy Vee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lincoln's cheapest

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.55 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Lincoln area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.28, listed at Shell at 151 Sw 48Th St.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Check out these Lincoln homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHROOMS, 2 STORY HOUSE SITS IN THE HIGHLAND NORTH SUBDIVISION BACKING UP TO WALKING/BIKING TRAILS & OPEN
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Lincoln area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon. Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.4.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lincoln

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Jacob Casper, M: 402-802-4123, jacob.casper@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - Prepare to be impressed by this stunning 2 Story home in Vintage Heights. This beautiful home offers
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.86 per gallon

(LINCOLN, NE) According to Lincoln gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1445 S 17Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy