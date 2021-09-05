CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying too much for gas Cleveland? Analysis shows most expensive station

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bnFAqdA00

(CLEVELAND, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Cleveland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cleveland area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cleveland area appeared to be at BP, at 900 Carnegie Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP

900 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

BP

2535 Superior Ave E, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3020 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$3.49
$3.79
$3.49

Shell

8302 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.39

BP

4901 Fleet Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.76
$3.99
$--

Sunoco

3569 Lee Rd, Shaker Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas USA at 3934 W 117Th St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
