Paying too much for gas Cleveland? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CLEVELAND, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Cleveland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cleveland area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cleveland area appeared to be at BP, at 900 Carnegie Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 900 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2535 Superior Ave E, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3020 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Shell 8302 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

BP 4901 Fleet Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.76 $ 3.99 $ --

Sunoco 3569 Lee Rd, Shaker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas USA at 3934 W 117Th St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.