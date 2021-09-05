Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Pleasanton
(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across the Pleasanton area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.05 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.49 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pleasanton area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pleasanton area appeared to be at Shell, at 4212 1St St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.89
$5.05
$--
$5.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.71
$4.91
$5.01
$4.04
|card
card$--
$5.01
$--
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.05 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
