CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, CA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Pleasanton

Posted by 
Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bnFApkR00

(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across the Pleasanton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.05 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.49 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pleasanton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pleasanton area appeared to be at Shell, at 4212 1St St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4212 1St St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$5.05
$--
$5.19

Chevron

1051 Airway Blvd, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$--

Chevron

2186 Las Positas Ct, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$--

76

1175 Catalina Dr, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.71
$4.91
$5.01
$4.04
card
card$--
$5.01
$--
$4.29

Chevron

1797 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$--

Chevron

1875 Valley Ave, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tri-Valley Tribune

Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton, CA
268
Followers
484
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
City
Sunol, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell#Sunol Super Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon

(PLEASANTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pleasanton area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Shell at 4212 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pleasanton Saturday

(PLEASANTON, CA) According to Pleasanton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas. Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4212 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Top homes for sale in Pleasanton

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Breathtaking Eichler home w/ one of the most spectacular panoramic southwestern views of the SF Bay in all the East Bay! Located high atop

Comments / 0

Community Policy