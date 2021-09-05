CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oakland

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DI0lQ_0bnFAo6w00

(OAKLAND, CA) Gas prices vary across the Oakland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.44 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oakland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1700 Powell St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

1700 Powell St, Emeryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$4.95
$4.99
$--

Shell

999 San Pablo Ave, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

451 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.85
$--
$--
$--

76

100 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

Chevron

3420 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$5.03
$4.45
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.13
$4.55

76

2142 E 12Th St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1K+
Followers
733
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Oakland, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Berkeley Gas Smog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

These condos are for sale in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Oakland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland news wrap: What’s trending

(OAKLAND, CA) The news in Oakland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oakland area, click here.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oakland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) According to Oakland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Check out these homes for sale in Oakland now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Turn key spacious and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath top floor condo. Updated kitchen with quartz / butcher block countertop, stainless steel appliances, newer
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Where's the cheapest gas in Oakland?

(OAKLAND, CA) According to Oakland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1400 Powell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

House hunting? Check these Oakland townhomes

(OAKLAND, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Oakland, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy