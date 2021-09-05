Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Gas prices vary across the Oakland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.44 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oakland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1700 Powell St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 1700 Powell St, Emeryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 4.95 $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 999 San Pablo Ave, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 451 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 100 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Chevron 3420 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.03 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.13 $ 4.55

76 2142 E 12Th St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.