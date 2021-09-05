CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fort Worth as of Sunday

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 4 days ago
(FORT WORTH, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Fort Worth area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Worth area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Worth area appeared to be at Shell, at 800 E Allen Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

800 E Allen Ave, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

1510 S University Dr, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

1541 S University Dr, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.89
$--

Dallas Food Store

3400 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

414 E Seminary Dr, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

801 E Allen Ave, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6760 Westworth Blvd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

