Portland, OR

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Portland

Portland Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBJrb_0bnFAmLU00

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across the Portland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $3.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Portland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 400 W Burnside St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

400 W Burnside St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$3.79

Chevron

2110 Nw Lovejoy St , Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.65
$4.79
$--

Chevron

2230 W Burnside St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.65
$4.81
$--

Chevron

1967 Sw 4Th Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

3435 Ne Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1525 Se Ladd Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.39
$4.55
$3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

