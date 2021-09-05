Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across the Portland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $3.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Portland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 400 W Burnside St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 400 W Burnside St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 3.79

Chevron 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.65 $ 4.79 $ --

Chevron 2230 W Burnside St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.65 $ 4.81 $ --

Chevron 1967 Sw 4Th Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3435 Ne Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1525 Se Ladd Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.39 $ 4.55 $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.