Are you overpaying for gas in Walnut Creek? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Walnut Creek?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.43 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Walnut Creek area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walnut Creek area appeared to be at 76, at 1024 Alberta Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 1024 Alberta Way, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.79 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.79

Chevron 3210 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.73 $ 4.93 $ 5.13 $ --

Chevron 1700 Mt Diablo Blvd, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 2895 N Main St, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 1790 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.61 $ 4.75 $ 4.91 $ 4.51 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.85 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 1805 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to World at 2211 Monument Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.