Are you overpaying for gas in Walnut Creek? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Contra Costa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bnFAlSl00

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Walnut Creek?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.43 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Walnut Creek area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walnut Creek area appeared to be at 76, at 1024 Alberta Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

1024 Alberta Way, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.79
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.79

Chevron

3210 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.73
$4.93
$5.13
$--

Chevron

1700 Mt Diablo Blvd, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

2895 N Main St, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$--

Shell

1790 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.61
$4.75
$4.91
$4.51
card
card$4.69
$4.85
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

1805 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to World at 2211 Monument Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

