Are you overpaying for gas in Manhattan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Manhattan area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Manhattan area was $3.24 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $4.27 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manhattan area appeared to be at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2430 Fdr Dr, New York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.27 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Lukoil 2-10 Us-46 W, Ridgefield Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 100-102 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.93 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ --

Mobil Greenpoint Ave, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Mobil 44-02 Astoria Blvd S, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 36-42 21St St, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.95 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Lukoil at 3205 Hudson Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.