Manhattan, NY

Are you overpaying for gas in Manhattan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Manhattan Echo
 4 days ago
(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Manhattan area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Manhattan area was $3.24 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $4.27 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manhattan area appeared to be at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2430 Fdr Dr, New York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.27
$--
$4.99
$4.99

Lukoil

2-10 Us-46 W, Ridgefield Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

100-102 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.93
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.69
$4.03
$4.19
$--

Mobil

Greenpoint Ave, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.99

Mobil

44-02 Astoria Blvd S, Astoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$--

BP

36-42 21St St, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$3.95
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.05
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Lukoil at 3205 Hudson Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

