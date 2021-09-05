Don’t overpay for gas in Phoenix: Analysis shows most expensive station
(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Phoenix area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Phoenix area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3444 S 40Th St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.94
$--
$3.79
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3801 N 33Rd Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
