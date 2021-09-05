CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Don’t overpay for gas in Phoenix: Analysis shows most expensive station

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvRRK_0bnFAjhJ00

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Phoenix area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Phoenix area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3444 S 40Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3444 S 40Th St, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.94
$--
$3.79
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4737 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$--
$3.39

Shell

2045 S 7Th Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.99
$--

Chevron

2402 E Washington St, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19

Chevron

4350 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39

Shell

3210 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3801 N 33Rd Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

