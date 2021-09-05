Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bronx
(BRONX, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Bronx area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bronx area was $3.26 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bronx area appeared to be at Shell, at 1929 Bruckner Blvd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$--
|card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.93
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.69
$4.03
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.55
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.65
$4.09
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$4.05
$4.35
$--
|card
card$3.59
$--
$4.45
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Global at 3400-08 Baychester Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
