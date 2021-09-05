CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vFOl_0bnFAioa00

(BRONX, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Bronx area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bronx area was $3.26 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bronx area appeared to be at Shell, at 1929 Bruckner Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1929 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$--
card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$--

Gulf

100-102 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.93
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.69
$4.03
$4.19
$--

Shell

2100 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.65
$4.09
$4.29
$--

Mobil

44-02 Astoria Blvd S, Astoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1915 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

143 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$4.05
$4.35
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$4.45
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Global at 3400-08 Baychester Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
905
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BRONX, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Bronx area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 3210 Webster Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Shell at 1929 Bruckner Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Single-family homes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bronx area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these homes for sale in Bronx now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Only the best will do! Beautifully remodeled one-bedroom coop apartment with stunning contemporary design and fixtures. Truly, move right in! Gorgeous
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx events coming soon

1. Ladies Night; 2. BXFR Summer Fitness Series - Zumba; 3. Weekly Yoga Class at JD Body Treats; 4. Janiah'z Beauty & Essentials 1st Pop Up Shop; 5. Mindset Reset: Change Your Thoughts. Change Your Life.;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Events on the Bronx calendar

1. Revival 5: Bronx Dances; 2. Brotherhood fitness bootcamp every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm; 3. re-START group exhibition opening; 4. Home of Hip Hop Bronx Festival; 5. Weekly Yoga Class at JD Body Treats;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Save $1.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $1.06 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1 Industrial Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Gulf at 70 Major Deegan Expy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Take a look at these homes on the market in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THE LOCATION YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! STEP FOOT INTO THIS IMPECCABLE CENTER HALL COLONIAL FEATURING LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, SUN DRENCHED FAMILY
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Old farm house built in the 1940's with lots of southern charm and history. A great property to rehab, and create your very own
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx calendar: What's coming up

1. FREE Outdoor Bomba Dance Classes in Roberto Clemente Plaza; 2. Free! - Raya and the Last Dragon & Hair Love | BTM Films on the Rooftop; 3. Mindset Reset: Change Your Thoughts. Change Your Life.; 4. BXFR Summer Fitness Series - Zumba; 5. Yankees vs. Orioles;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx diesel prices: $1.22/gallon savings at Bronx's cheapest station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.22 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Bronx area went to BJ's at 5 Secor Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, the survey found:
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

No experience necessary — Bronx companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Client Service Executive (Entry Level) (J11404:NY) 2. CDL Class A Delivery Driver Trainee 3. Stop and Shop Home Delivery Driver Non CDL- No Experience Needed 4. Entry Level Sales Bilingual Program (Spanish or Portuguese)

Comments / 0

Community Policy