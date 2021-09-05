Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Bronx area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bronx area was $3.26 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bronx area appeared to be at Shell, at 1929 Bruckner Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1929 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ --

Gulf 100-102 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.93 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 2100 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.65 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Mobil 44-02 Astoria Blvd S, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1915 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 143 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 4.05 $ 4.35 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 4.45 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Global at 3400-08 Baychester Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.