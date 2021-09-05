Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brooklyn

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Brooklyn area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brooklyn area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $4.27 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brooklyn area appeared to be at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2430 Fdr Dr, New York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.27
$--
$4.99
$4.99

Mobil

Greenpoint Ave, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.99

BP

36-42 21St St, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$3.95
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.05
$--

Sunoco

941 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.65
$3.75
$3.96

Shell

9612 Seaview Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.38
$4.26
$4.51
$--
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$--

BP

4901 Van Dam St, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.43
$4.11
$4.21
$--
card
card$3.53
$4.21
$4.31
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

