Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Brooklyn area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brooklyn area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $4.27 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brooklyn area appeared to be at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2430 Fdr Dr, New York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.27 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Mobil Greenpoint Ave, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

BP 36-42 21St St, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.95 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ --

Sunoco 941 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.96

Shell 9612 Seaview Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ 4.26 $ 4.51 $ -- card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4901 Van Dam St, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ -- card card $ 3.53 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.