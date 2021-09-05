Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Philadelphia
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Philadelphia?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philadelphia area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philadelphia area appeared to be at Shell, at 1135 Vine St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Philadelphia area that as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.04
$4.26
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 8005 S Crescent Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0