Philadelphia, PA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Philadelphia

Philly Report
Philly Report
 4 days ago
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Philadelphia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philadelphia area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philadelphia area appeared to be at Shell, at 1135 Vine St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Philadelphia area that as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1135 Vine St, Philadelphia - Center City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.04
$4.26
$3.99

Lukoil

600 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia - Center City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

5901 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1300 N Broad St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

4400 Market St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$--

Sunoco

2634 N Broad St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 8005 S Crescent Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

