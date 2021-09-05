Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Philadelphia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philadelphia area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philadelphia area appeared to be at Shell, at 1135 Vine St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Philadelphia area that as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1135 Vine St, Philadelphia - Center City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 4.26 $ 3.99

Lukoil 600 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia - Center City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 5901 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1300 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 4400 Market St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Sunoco 2634 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 8005 S Crescent Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.