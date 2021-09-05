Analysis shows most expensive gas in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Baltimore area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baltimore area ranged from $2.35 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baltimore area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 400 Russell St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Baltimore area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 400 Russell St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 6411 York Rd, Towson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ -- $ 3.32

BP 2920 Waterview Ave, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 17 E Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.79 $ -- $ --

BP 1015 Orleans St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 5128 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.71 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.63 $ 3.77 $ 3.44

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 4901 Erdman Ave. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.