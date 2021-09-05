Analysis shows most expensive gas in Baltimore
(BALTIMORE, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Baltimore area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baltimore area ranged from $2.35 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baltimore area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 400 Russell St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Baltimore area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.62
$--
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.79
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.59
$3.71
$3.38
|card
card$3.15
$3.63
$3.77
$3.44
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 4901 Erdman Ave. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.35 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
