CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Baltimore

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V231T_0bnFAfAP00

(BALTIMORE, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Baltimore area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baltimore area ranged from $2.35 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baltimore area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 400 Russell St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Baltimore area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

400 Russell St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

6411 York Rd, Towson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.62
$--
$3.32

BP

2920 Waterview Ave, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

BP

17 E Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.79
$--
$--

BP

1015 Orleans St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

5128 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.59
$3.71
$3.38
card
card$3.15
$3.63
$3.77
$3.44

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 4901 Erdman Ave. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
777
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Traffic
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Sunoco#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore diesel price check shows where to save $0.89 per gallon

(BALTIMORE, MD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Baltimore, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that XtraFuels at 6971 Baltimore Annapolis Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.8 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 1500 Eastern Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.64 per gallon

(BALTIMORE, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Baltimore area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon. Marathon at 427 W Mulberry was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 400 Russell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Posted by
The Baltimorean

Take a look at these homes on the market in Baltimore

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located on a quiet street but with easy access to downtown, Harbor East, Fells Point, and Canton, and just a 10 minute walk to
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Check out these Baltimore homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher with all appliances,partially finished basement,living room, dining room,central air,gas heat, 1 car garage,deck,cable ready,fireplace,fence,skylights,hardwood floors,ceramic tile, and blinds. No
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.69

(BALTIMORE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.69 in the greater Baltimore area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Baltimore area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.8, at XtraFuels at 6971 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Exxon at 5600 Reisterstown Rd.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Where's the cheapest gas in Baltimore?

(BALTIMORE, MD) According to Baltimore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Crown at 2810 W Franklin St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 400 Russell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Top homes for sale in Baltimore

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Updated End Unit Home that features an updated kitchen and bathroom, partially finished basement with exterior access, new front porch, new front sidewalk and
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NEEDS WORK! Calling all investors, great property to add to your portfolio<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Brown, NextHome Leaders at 410-363-1535</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTg3NTMzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>

Comments / 0

Community Policy