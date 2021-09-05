CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Don’t overpay for gas in Fairfield: Analysis shows most expensive station

Fairfield County Charter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0bnFAeHg00

(FAIRFIELD, CT) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.37 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 2120 Black Rock Tpke.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

2120 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$3.37
card
card$3.37
$--
$4.07
$3.47

Mobil

1271 Stratfield Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.37
$--
$4.07
$--

Mobil

Merritt Pkwy South, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$--

Santa Gas

550 Commerce Dr, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.30
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

500 Grasmere Ave, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--

Cumberland Farms

1101 Post Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.38
$3.73
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

