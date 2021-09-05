Don’t overpay for gas in Fairfield: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FAIRFIELD, CT) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.37 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 2120 Black Rock Tpke.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 2120 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37 card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ 4.07 $ 3.47

Mobil 1271 Stratfield Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ 4.07 $ --

Mobil Merritt Pkwy South, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ --

Santa Gas 550 Commerce Dr, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 500 Grasmere Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 1101 Post Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.