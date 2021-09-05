Don’t overpay for gas in Fairfield: Analysis shows most expensive station
(FAIRFIELD, CT) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.37 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 2120 Black Rock Tpke.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$3.37
|card
card$3.37
$--
$4.07
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.37
$--
$4.07
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.30
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.38
$3.73
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
