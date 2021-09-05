CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Seattle?

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2js2Uw_0bnFAdOx00

(SEATTLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Seattle?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.96 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Seattle area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.45, with an average price of $4.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 8819 14Th Ave S .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Seattle area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

8819 14Th Ave S , Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$--
$--
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$--
$--

Chevron

6056 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.44
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

8401 Ne 12Th St, Medina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.43
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

10011 Main St, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.43
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

427 12Th Ave, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

76

915 E Roy St, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

