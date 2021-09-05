CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Pacifica?

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 4 days ago
(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Pacifica area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pacifica area was $4.49 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.09 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 300 S Airport Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

300 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$5.19
$--

Shell

1199 El Camino Real, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.87
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Chevron

209 El Camino Real, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$--

Chevron

512 El Camino Real, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Shell

140 Produce Ave, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--

76

221 Airport Blvd, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

