Where’s the most expensive gas in Pacifica?

(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Pacifica area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pacifica area was $4.49 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.09 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 300 S Airport Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 300 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ 5.19 $ --

Shell 1199 El Camino Real, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.87 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 209 El Camino Real, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ --

Chevron 512 El Camino Real, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 140 Produce Ave, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 221 Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.