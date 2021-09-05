High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dallas as of Sunday

(DALLAS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Dallas?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dallas area ranged from $2.45 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dallas area appeared to be at Shell, at 4611 N Central Expy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4611 N Central Expy, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 4707 S Central Expy , Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 3305 Al Lipscomb Way, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Exceleron 829 S Corinth St, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4340 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 2809 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.