Dallas, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dallas as of Sunday

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49THEJ_0bnFAbdV00

(DALLAS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Dallas?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dallas area ranged from $2.45 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dallas area appeared to be at Shell, at 4611 N Central Expy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4611 N Central Expy, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Valero

4707 S Central Expy , Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

3305 Al Lipscomb Way, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$--
$--

Exceleron

829 S Corinth St, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4340 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.59
$3.09

Chevron

2809 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

