CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Atlanta

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HakI_0bnFAakm00

(ATLANTA, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Atlanta?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.25 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atlanta area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Atlanta area appeared to be at BP, at 610 Spring St Nw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

BP

610 Spring St Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2060 Peachtree Rd Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

BP

3004 Piedmont Rd Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1888 Peachtree Rd Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1079 North Ave Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1161 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.89
$4.39
$3.29
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
730
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Ga#Gasbuddy Sunday#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Diesel: Atlanta's cheapest, according to survey

(ATLANTA, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.17 if you’re buying diesel in Atlanta, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Atlanta area went to BP at 135 University Ave Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.76, at Shell at 1539 Piedmont Ave Ne, the survey found:
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Atlanta?

(ATLANTA, GA) According to Atlanta gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.45 per gallon on gas. UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 610 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Jump on Atlanta’s rainy forecast today

(ATLANTA, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Atlanta Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta events calendar

1. Sweet Auburn Springfest; 2. Intro to Sewing - EXLAB - Atlanta; 3. The Avant Ball; 4. Breaking Into Acting(Background) 1-Time Event Repeated each week; 5. Atlanta New Year's Eve Party Countdown - NYElectric 2022;
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Weather Forecast For Atlanta

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlanta: Tuesday, September 7: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, September 9: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, September 10: Sunny
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous end unit in this quiet and small 30 unit community tucked close to downtown Decatur, the re-imagined Suburban Plaza near Sprouts, Whole Foods,
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) You could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on diesel in Atlanta, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Atlanta area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 548 Northside Dr Nwhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 135 University Ave Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

News wrap: Top stories in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Atlanta. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Atlanta area, click here.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlanta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Live events on the horizon in Atlanta

1. SMOKERS AND JOKERS open mic comedy showcase; 2. Park After Dark: The HBCU Social; 3. Animanga: Atlanta 2022; 4. Church of God by Faith, Inc. 100th General Assembly; 5. BCDI-Atlanta's 40th Anniversary Benefit Gala;
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta events coming soon

1. HBCU Leadership Summit; 2. OPIUM SATURDAYS BY ATLAFTERDARK; 3. Behind The Scenes Awards and Recognition Presents Behind The Hero's; 4. THE CIRCLE POETRY NIGHT; 5. 9th Annual Alzheimer's Music Festival 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA;
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Trending lifestyle headlines in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Life in Atlanta has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta gas at $2.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATLANTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlanta, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas. UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 610 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Comments / 0

Community Policy