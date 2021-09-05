Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Atlanta?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.25 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atlanta area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Atlanta area appeared to be at BP, at 610 Spring St Nw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

BP 610 Spring St Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2060 Peachtree Rd Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3004 Piedmont Rd Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1888 Peachtree Rd Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1079 North Ave Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1161 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 4.39 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.