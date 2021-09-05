CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alameda, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Alameda

Posted by 
The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hu4PM_0bnFAZov00

(ALAMEDA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Alameda area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alameda area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3101 98Th Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3101 98Th Ave, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$4.99
$--
$--

Chevron

2180 Orchard Ave, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$5.09
$--
$4.79

76

1700 Powell St, Emeryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$4.95
$4.99
$--

Chevron

451 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.85
$--
$--
$--

76

2142 E 12Th St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

76

100 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1900 Davis St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Alameda Daily

The Alameda Daily

Alameda, CA
412
Followers
505
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alameda, CA
Alameda, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ALAMEDA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Alameda area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon. Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda gas at $3.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ALAMEDA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alameda area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon. Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Survey of Alameda diesel prices reveals $0.99 savings at cheapest station

(ALAMEDA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.99 if you’re buying diesel in Alameda, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Alameda area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.15, at Alaska at 6211 San Pablo Ave . By comparison, the most expensive was $5.14, listed at Shell at 2120 Montana St.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Save up to $1.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Alameda, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1900 Davis St. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy