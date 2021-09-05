Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Alameda area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alameda area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3101 98Th Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3101 98Th Ave, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

Chevron 2180 Orchard Ave, San Leandro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ -- $ 4.79

76 1700 Powell St, Emeryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 4.95 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 451 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2142 E 12Th St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

76 100 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1900 Davis St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.