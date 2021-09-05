Paying too much for gas Half Moon Bay? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.35 for gas in the Half Moon Bay area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Half Moon Bay area ranged from $4.19 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.35 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Half Moon Bay area appeared to be at Texaco, at 201 San Mateo Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 201 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 375 Cabrillo Hwy, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Alliance 120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.