Half Moon Bay, CA

Paying too much for gas Half Moon Bay? Analysis shows most expensive station

HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0bnFAYwC00

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.35 for gas in the Half Moon Bay area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Half Moon Bay area ranged from $4.19 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.35 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Half Moon Bay area appeared to be at Texaco, at 201 San Mateo Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

201 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$--

Chevron

375 Cabrillo Hwy, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Alliance

120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$4.49
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

