Milpitas, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Milpitas

The Milpitas Dispatch
 4 days ago
(MILPITAS, CA) Gas prices vary across the Milpitas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Milpitas area was $4.41 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.81 to $4.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Milpitas area appeared to be at Shell, at 3751 Lafayette St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Milpitas area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3751 Lafayette St, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$5.19
$5.39
$--

Valero

1037 Lakehaven Dr, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$5.07
$5.17
$4.65

Chevron

2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.87
$5.02
$5.17
$4.51

76

2101 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$--

Valero

2181 Laurelwood Rd, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.95
$4.99
$4.75

Shell

950 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.84
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

