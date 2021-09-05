Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Gas prices vary across the Milpitas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Milpitas area was $4.41 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.81 to $4.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Milpitas area appeared to be at Shell, at 3751 Lafayette St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Milpitas area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3751 Lafayette St, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 5.39 $ --

Valero 1037 Lakehaven Dr, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 5.07 $ 5.17 $ 4.65

Chevron 2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.87 $ 5.02 $ 5.17 $ 4.51

76 2101 N 1St St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

Valero 2181 Laurelwood Rd, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.95 $ 4.99 $ 4.75

Shell 950 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.84 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.