Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Saratoga?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.84 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.46 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saratoga area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saratoga area appeared to be at Valero, at 255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saratoga area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.67 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 4.77

Chevron 16500 Lark Ave, Los Gatos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 5.05 $ --

76 14395 Big Basin Way, Saratoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 200 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 700 Blossom Hill Rd, Los Gatos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Valero 16500 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.