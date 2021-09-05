Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saratoga
(SARATOGA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Saratoga?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.84 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.46 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saratoga area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saratoga area appeared to be at Valero, at 255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saratoga area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.67
|card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.19
$4.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.85
$4.95
$5.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0