Saratoga, CA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saratoga

The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 4 days ago
(SARATOGA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Saratoga?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.84 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.46 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saratoga area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saratoga area appeared to be at Valero, at 255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saratoga area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.67
card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.19
$4.77

Chevron

16500 Lark Ave, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.85
$4.95
$5.05
$--

76

14395 Big Basin Way, Saratoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

200 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

700 Blossom Hill Rd, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Valero

16500 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

