Newark, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Newark as of Sunday

East Bay News
East Bay News
 4 days ago
(NEWARK, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.48 for gas in the Newark area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newark area was $4.48 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 4190 Mowry Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

76

4190 Mowry Ave, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$5.05
$5.25
$--

Chevron

31889 Alvarado Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.75
$4.85
$4.95
$4.39
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.39

Shell

31301 Alvarado-Niles Rd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, Hayward
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.69
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.79

Shell

31235 Mission Blvd, Hayward
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.75
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

Chevron

5502 Thornton Ave, Newark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to National at 33365 Mission Blvd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
