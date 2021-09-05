CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis shows most expensive gas in Los Altos

Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29o4AU_0bnFAUPI00

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across the Los Altos area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Los Altos area was $4.51 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $5.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 125 Sharon Park Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Los Altos area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

125 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1220 Grant Rd, Mountain View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$5.19
$5.39
$--

Chevron

3897 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$--

Chevron

2300 Homestead Rd, Los Altos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49

Shell

201 La Cuesta Dr, Menlo Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$--

Chevron

724 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.59
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

