San Mateo, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in San Mateo as of Sunday

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 4 days ago
(SAN MATEO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.41 for gas in the San Mateo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.94 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Mateo area was $4.41 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.95 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Mateo area appeared to be at Chevron, at 195 El Camino Real.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

195 El Camino Real, San Carlos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$4.99
$5.09
$--

76

1626 S El Camino Real, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Chevron

880 N Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$5.09
$4.55

Chevron

300 E Hillsdale Blvd, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

Chevron

501 El Camino Real, Millbrae
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.87
$4.99
$4.69

Chevron

90 El Camino Real, San Carlos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

