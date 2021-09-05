Alabama morgue truck tailgate party

ATLANTA | Much of the pregame buildup for Saturday’s Alabama-Miami game was that questions would be answered and some were. Others remain. First, No. 1 Alabama is definitely good again, different on offense but multi-faceted, built less on hitting the home run but perfectly content to bang doubles off the outfield all afternoon in a 44-13 win over the Hurricanes with one Shohei Otani blast courtesy of Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams. Defensively, the Crimson Tide was ferocious as anticipated, with plenty of speed, plenty of attitude and a good amount of depth, although the Crimson Tide definitely didn’t want a first-half injury to preseason All-America linebacker Christopher Allen to test that depth.