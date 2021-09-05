CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama morgue truck tailgate party

By J.D. Crowe
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is an opinion cartoon. This is the worst tailgate party ever. Step up your vaccination game, Alabama people. Archibald: Alabama health officer can’t combat crazy. Ask AL.com: COVID vaccine questions and answers: Tell us what you want to know, we’ll ask the professionals. Jalen, Tua and Mac Jones: Is...

www.al.com

Comments / 61

AL.com

AL.com

134K+
Followers
33K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama People#Tailgate Party#Morgue#Covid#Alabama Media Group#Instagram Jdcrowepix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Alabama StateCBS42.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States, as of Aug. 31, had reached 639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As...
Alabama StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Steakhouses in Alabama

Alabama like other states of America is known for its delicious food. Alabama is a place filled with amazing restaurants where family, friends, couples, and even someone alone can have a good time. When it comes to steak, Alabama is home to many restaurants.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

What frustrated Nick Saban said about Alabama’s preparation for Mercer

It has been 284 days since Alabama football last played inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, with only three more days remaining until the Tide open their home schedule Saturday. After the team made trips to Baton Rouge, Fayetteville, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta again, its home crowd in Tuscaloosa will see Alabama meet FCS foe Mercer in a 3 p.m. CT kickoff.
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

A new model Alabama trucks Miami like the same old 18-wheeler | Hurt

ATLANTA | Much of the pregame buildup for Saturday’s Alabama-Miami game was that questions would be answered and some were. Others remain. First, No. 1 Alabama is definitely good again, different on offense but multi-faceted, built less on hitting the home run but perfectly content to bang doubles off the outfield all afternoon in a 44-13 win over the Hurricanes with one Shohei Otani blast courtesy of Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams. Defensively, the Crimson Tide was ferocious as anticipated, with plenty of speed, plenty of attitude and a good amount of depth, although the Crimson Tide definitely didn’t want a first-half injury to preseason All-America linebacker Christopher Allen to test that depth.
HealthPosted by
AL.com

Quit horsing around and get the vaccine

This is an opinion cartoon. If you’re sick because you chose horse medicine over the vaccine, there’s no room for you in our overwhelmed hospitals. See a veterinarian. Maybe you’ll find a room at the horsepital. (So sorry about that.) I’ll be here all week. Jalen, Tua and Mac Jones:...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban: Alabama has ‘so many’ players in NFL he can’t talk to each one

The first meeting between former Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL in 38 years will air Sunday afternoon on televisions across most of the state. But the Patriots’ Mac Jones and the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa are just two of 70 former Tide players who will be on NFL rosters -- although not necessarily play -- when that league opens its season this weekend.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama sets execution date for man with IQ below 75

Alabama has rescheduled the execution of a state inmate who had a lethal injection called off in February when the U.S. Supreme Court sided with his request to have his personal pastor with him in the death chamber. The Alabama Supreme Court set an Oct. 21 execution date for 51-year-old...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Steve Spurrier says Florida will upset Alabama this season

He has not been the head coach of the Florida Gators since 2001, but Steve Spurrier wants the smoke when it comes to Alabama. During his 11 seasons with the Gators (1990-01), he faced the Crimson Tide nine times. Spurrier was 6-3 against Alabama; however, the Tide defeated him twice in 1999. Dan Mullen has not fared well against Nick Saban. He struggled against him at Mississippi State and lost to him last year at Florida. The Gators came up short in the SEC Championship Game versus Saban.
Tuscaloosa County, ALPosted by
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

An Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning. According to reports out of Tuscaloosa, Crimson Tide linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested on DUI charges. Alabama’s Rivals.com site, BamaInsider, reported the news:. Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was involved in a car wreck in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday morning and...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide: News and rumors from T-Town

Labor Day is still a workday for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama Football coach, Nick Saban conducted his standard media session on Monday. There is more on Mercer below, but considering week two for the Alabama Crimson Tide is roughly equivalent to a practice game, Saban might slip in some Florida game prep as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy