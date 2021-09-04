Ike Defeats Selah 14 – 12 in High School Home Opener [PHOTOS]

Terry McKithen rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns as West Florence opened its new stadium in grand and dominating fashion on Friday, defeating Cheraw 35-14. McKithen, coming off a big game in the Knights season opener the week before, set the tone for the contest on the very first play from scrimmage. McKithen broke through a hole in the line and raced for 67 yards to give West Florence a lead it would never relinquish. The Knights led 23-7 at halftime, using their dominating rushing attack led by McKithen. Sam Spence added a 24-yard field goal. Cheraw, a last minute replacement for previously scheduled Conway, scored to open the third quarter and cut the lead to 23-14. West Florence responded with a score on its next possession. The Braves would get no closer. Knights quarterback Deuce Hudson added 146 all-purpose yards (106 rushing and 40 passing). West Florence (2-0) will host Lake city next Friday. South Florence 65 Manning 0 South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed for 184 yards and rushed for another 74 yards to lead the Bruins to a 65-0 rout of Manning. Sellers ran for three touchdowns and threw for two others. Running back Tyae McWhite accounted for 111 yards and Malik Terry added 107 yards. The Bruins, who led 35-0 at halftime, amassed nearly 500 total yards. South Florence (2-0) is scheduled to play at Irmo on Friday. Trinity Collegiate 40 Wilson Hall 27 Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown of his own. Trinity (2-0) is scheduled to play at Pinewood Prep on Friday. Florence Christian 39 Dillon Christian 12 The Eagles improved to 2-0 Friday with a solid overall performance in a 39-12 victory over Dillon Christian. Running back Ethan Kelly had a huge night, running for 194 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Florence Christian racked up 301 yards on the ground. The Eagles are scheduled to face Pee Dee Academy on Friday in the SCISA Region II-2A opener for both squads. Thomas Sumter 49 The King’s Academy 7 The King’s Academy fell to 0-2 on the season Friday following a 49-7 loss to visiting Thomas Sumter. The Lions are scheduled to host Pee Dee Academy on Sept. 10.