Yakima, WA

Ike Defeats Selah 14 – 12 in High School Home Opener [PHOTOS]

By John Riggs
 8 days ago
With high school back in session, the home opener at the legendary Zaepfel Stadium saw the resilient Eisenhower Cadets take on the double-tough Selah Vikings. It was a great game to kick off the Friday Night Lights football season in the Yakima valley. I was on hand to check out the action. Looking to more from both teams in the coming weeks.

