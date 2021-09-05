CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern Pennsylvania Fishing Report

Cover picture for the articleERIE (Erie News Now) – Here’s the latest fishing report for northwestern Pennsylvania from the state’s Fish and Boat Commission:. Anglers are catching bass by fishing heavy cover, such as lily pads and hydrilla. Anglers are catching catfish all day by finding some deeper water. As for boating, many boaters are off the water with kids back to school. This leaves many with the opportunity to get out on the water and relax. Just remember, all unpowered boats such as canoes, kayaks, and stand up paddleboards need a personal floatation device (PFD) and a sound producing device (whistle).

